Trump ends ’60 Minutes’ interview after receiving ‘tough questions’

After a five-minute warning that Vice President Mike Pence’s interview was set to begin, President Donald Trump abruptly ended his interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, complaining the entire time that he was receiving “tough questions”, while Joe Biden was given “soft balls.” Following the release of the interview, CBS released a statement reading in part: “The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades.”