Global News at 11 BC
October 22 2020 8:30am
02:54

BC NDP leader John Horgan set to hold virtual rally Thursday AM

NDP leader John Horgan will be joined Thursday by candidates for virtual rally, Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson heading to swing ridings

