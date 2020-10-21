Menu

Canada
October 21 2020 5:00pm
01:52

Halifax residents calling for Nova Scotia Power to address preventative maintenance concerns

Some Halifax residents feel Nova Scotia Power isn’t doing enough preventative maintenance to help prevent outages.

