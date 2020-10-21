Canada October 21 2020 5:00pm 01:52 Halifax residents calling for Nova Scotia Power to address preventative maintenance concerns Some Halifax residents feel Nova Scotia Power isn’t doing enough preventative maintenance to help prevent outages. Some Halifax residents call on Nova Scotia Power to improve preventive maintenance <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411620/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411620/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?