Canada October 22 2020 4:00am 01:51 Policing expert criticizes RCMP response to N.S. shooting The RCMP’s only helicopter in Atlantic Canada was out for routine maintenance the weekend of a shooting spree that left 22 people dead, and the force did not request help from the military. RCMP helicopter was undergoing ‘routine maintenance’ during N.S. shooting spree <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411419/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411419/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?