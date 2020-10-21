Essex County October 21 2020 3:29pm 01:53 Essex County OPP mark milestone in career of K9 Maximus and his handler Constable Milan Matovski and Maximus have worked together for roughly four years. The duo helped located a suspect in the town of Essex last week, their 100th as a team. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411290/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411290/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?