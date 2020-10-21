Menu

Essex County
October 21 2020 3:29pm
01:53

Essex County OPP mark milestone in career of K9 Maximus and his handler

Constable Milan Matovski and Maximus have worked together for roughly four years. The duo helped located a suspect in the town of Essex last week, their 100th as a team.

