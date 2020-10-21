Economy October 21 2020 10:31am 02:45 Market and Business Report Oct. 21 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks Netflix and Snapchat earnings, and how the most recent polls in the swing states are impacting the market. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7410330/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7410330/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?