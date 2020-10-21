Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Economy
October 21 2020 10:31am
02:45

Market and Business Report Oct. 21 2020

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks Netflix and Snapchat earnings, and how the most recent polls in the swing states are impacting the market.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home