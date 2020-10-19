Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 19 2020 10:35pm
01:22

Dr. Henry: BC is in its second wave

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the latest COVID-19 numbers and what Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had to say at her Monday media briefing about where we are in the pandemic.

