Global News Hour at 6 BC October 19 2020 10:35pm 01:22 Dr. Henry: BC is in its second wave Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the latest COVID-19 numbers and what Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had to say at her Monday media briefing about where we are in the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7407292/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7407292/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?