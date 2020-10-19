Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 19 2020 8:39pm
01:54

Trail car dealer says he’s still being victimized by 2018 acid spill

The owner of a car dealership in Trail says he’s still being victimized by the spill of sulphuric acid on a highway near the city two years ago. Aaron McArthur reports.

