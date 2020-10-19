News October 19 2020 8:31pm 01:49 RCMP renew calls for help in solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide Family members of a Northern Manitoba woman who was murdered last October are speaking out today following a renewed plea for information by the RCMP. Marek Tkach reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7407165/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7407165/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?