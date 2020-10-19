Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19
October 19 2020 8:18pm
01:57

Get Your Bubble Vaccinated

Winter is coming and flu season is just around the corner.
But while there have been no reports of influenza in the community yet, experts from Interior Health are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot now.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home