Canada
October 20 2020 4:00am
03:27

Quebec researcher describes pressures of supply shortage on labs

Jerry Zaharatos, chief of medical microbiology at the Jewish General Hospital and the McGill University Health Centre, says the lab supply shortage is like a game of “Jenga.”

