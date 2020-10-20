Canada October 20 2020 4:00am 03:27 Quebec researcher describes pressures of supply shortage on labs Jerry Zaharatos, chief of medical microbiology at the Jewish General Hospital and the McGill University Health Centre, says the lab supply shortage is like a game of “Jenga.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7406312/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7406312/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?