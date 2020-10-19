N.S. fisheries dispute: More police resources being deployed, situation being taken ‘very seriously,’ Blair says
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Monday that due to the escalation in “criminal acts” and violence at Indigenous-used fishing pounds in Nova Scotia, police response in the province has also escalated. Blair said that police resources are being deployed both from Nova Scotia and outside the province. He also stated that they are taking the threats and recent violence in Nova Scotia “very seriously,” adding “when such violence takes place, it can tear communities apart.”