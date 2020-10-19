Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 19 2020 10:22am
03:59

Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce on economic issues

With the provincial election a week away, Saskatoon Chamber CEO Jason Aebig joins Global News Morning to share what he feels are the top economic issues facing businesses.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home