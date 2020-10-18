Global News Hour at 6 BC October 18 2020 10:06pm 02:04 Decision BC: Courtenay-Comox battleground riding The Courtenay-Comox riding will be a battleground to watch on Oct. 24 and as Kylie Stanton reports, the Vancouver Island riding was too close to call during the last provincial election in 2017. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7404944/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7404944/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?