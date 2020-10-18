Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 18 2020 10:06pm
02:04

Decision BC: Courtenay-Comox battleground riding

The Courtenay-Comox riding will be a battleground to watch on Oct. 24 and as Kylie Stanton reports, the Vancouver Island riding was too close to call during the last provincial election in 2017.

