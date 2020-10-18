Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
October 18 2020 9:08pm
01:53

Over half in Saskatchewan close to insolvency: report

New data is shedding a light on how the pandemic is affecting the burden of debt in Saskatchewan. Connor O’Donovan reports.

