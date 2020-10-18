Menu

Global News Weekend
October 18 2020 10:44am
01:40

SNL pokes fun at Canadians in ‘Drake Watch’ sketch

Global News Weekend hosts Aalia Adam and Mike Arsenault discuss “Saturday Night Live’s” Canadian-themed sketch, which had references to “Degrassi,” the CBC and Toronto rapper Drake.​

