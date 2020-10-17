Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 17 2020 2:30pm
04:33

B.C. Liberals facing controversy

The B.C. Liberals have found themselves embroiled in several political scandals this week. So with just a week to go – how will it reflect in the polls? Political scientist, Hamish Telford, shares his analysis.

