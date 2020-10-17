Global News Morning BC October 17 2020 2:30pm 04:33 B.C. Liberals facing controversy The B.C. Liberals have found themselves embroiled in several political scandals this week. So with just a week to go – how will it reflect in the polls? Political scientist, Hamish Telford, shares his analysis. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7403585/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7403585/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?