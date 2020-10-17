News October 17 2020 2:29pm 05:54 ‘Hawksworth: The Cookbook’ Renowned Vancouver Chef David Hawksworth passes along tricks of the culinary trade in his new cookbook ‘Hawksworth’, and he shows us how to make one of his signature recipes: a crispy duck salad. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7403577/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7403577/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?