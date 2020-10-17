Menu

60 years
October 17 2020 12:19pm
03:22

Global BC celebrates 60 years: A look back at the Vancouver VooDoo

In the 1990s, the Vancouver VooDoo rolled their way into the hearts of Sports fans. Jay Janower has a look back at one of Vancouver’s most popular pro sports franchises.

