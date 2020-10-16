Menu

Barry and Sue Wonch
October 16 2020 8:28pm
01:56

Families of Penticton’s quadruple murder victims react to shooter’s sentencing

Families who lost loved ones when 69-year-old John Brittain went on a murderous rampage react to his sentencing. Jules Knox reports.

