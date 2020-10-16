Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
October 16 2020 3:39pm
02:33

Cool weekend ahead: Oct. 16 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A cool weekend ahead under partly cloudy skies. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Oct. 16.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home