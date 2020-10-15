Menu

BC election
October 15 2020 3:55pm
01:53

BC Liberal candidate compares free birth control to eugenics

In an all-candidates debate ahead of the Oct. 24 election, Chilliwack-Kent candidate Laurie Throness said a BC NDP pledge for free birth control had a “whiff” of eugenics.

