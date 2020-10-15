BC election October 15 2020 3:55pm 01:53 BC Liberal candidate compares free birth control to eugenics In an all-candidates debate ahead of the Oct. 24 election, Chilliwack-Kent candidate Laurie Throness said a BC NDP pledge for free birth control had a “whiff” of eugenics. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7399655/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7399655/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?