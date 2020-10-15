Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 15 2020 9:07am
03:51

50 years after the October Crisis

Je Me Souviens is marking the 50th anniversary of the October Crisis with a virtual exhibition told from a soldier’s perspective. Marina Smyth explains.

