Global News at 11 BC October 15 2020 1:50am 01:50 Courts overturn bid to enhance school COVID safety BC Supreme Court rules on parents case asking for more stringent health protocols in schools. Sarah MacDonald reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398257/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398257/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?