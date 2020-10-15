Menu

Global News at 11 BC
October 15 2020 1:50am
01:50

Courts overturn bid to enhance school COVID safety

BC Supreme Court rules on parents case asking for more stringent health protocols in schools. Sarah MacDonald reports.

