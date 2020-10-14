Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 14 2020 9:09pm 00:54 Mural celebrating Indigenous women unveiled in central Edmonton A new mural celebrating Indigenous women was unveiled at Boyle Street Community Centre in central Edmonton. Artist hopes new mural celebrating women will ‘bring warmth’ to inner-city Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397981/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397981/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?