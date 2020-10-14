Global News Hour at 6 BC October 14 2020 9:03pm 01:58 Decision BC: Focus on NDP Leader John Horgan Global BC reporters Richard Zussman profiles NDP leader John Horgan, who has been premier for three years, and hopes voters will decide to let him stay on the job. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?