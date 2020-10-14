News October 14 2020 8:03pm 01:26 Calls for more addiction support Overdose Awareness Manitoba hosted a rally on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, urging the provincial government to change and add additional supports for people dealing with addictions. Malika Karim reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397836/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397836/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?