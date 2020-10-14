Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 14 2020 6:21pm
00:56

Toronto’s 1st self-driving shuttle set to arrive in spring 2021

The electric, driverless bus will run from a Scarborough neighborhood to the Rouge Hill GO station for a six to 12 month trial period.

