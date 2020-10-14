Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 14 2020 6:21pm 00:56 Toronto’s 1st self-driving shuttle set to arrive in spring 2021 The electric, driverless bus will run from a Scarborough neighborhood to the Rouge Hill GO station for a six to 12 month trial period. Here’s a look at Toronto’s 1st self-driving shuttle bus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?