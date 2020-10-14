Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 14 2020 11:29am
03:44

2021 Hall of Flame Calendar

Vancouver Firefighter Jayde Quilty is taking her place among the pages of the 2021 Hall of Flame Calendar. She is among 6 female firefighters being featured.

