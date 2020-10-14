Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
October 14 2020 9:08am
03:28

Tips to get your child to talk about their school day

With Quebec schools giving out fewer report cards, how can you check up with your child on how school’s going? Erica Diamond has some tips.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home