Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 13 2020 9:20pm
01:51

Diploma exams optional this October, November in Alberta

A change in position from Alberta’s education minister means Grade 12 students are now allowed to decide whether or not they want to write diploma exams. Sarah Ryan reports.

