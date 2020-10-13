Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 13 2020 9:20pm 01:51 Diploma exams optional this October, November in Alberta A change in position from Alberta’s education minister means Grade 12 students are now allowed to decide whether or not they want to write diploma exams. Sarah Ryan reports. Diploma exams to be optional for Alberta students this October and November <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7395741/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7395741/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?