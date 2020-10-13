Canada October 13 2020 2:16pm 01:09 Manitoba records 124 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death over Thanksgiving weekend Manitoba chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced on Tuesday one COVID-19 death and 124 new cases of coronavirus recorded over the Thanksgiving weekend. New record high as Manitoba records 124 novel coronavirus cases, 1 new death, jail moves to critical <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7394668/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7394668/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?