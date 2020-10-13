Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 13 2020 10:20am
03:16

B.C. Election 2020: Breaking down the latest polling ahead of leaders’ debate

Ipsos’ Kyle Braid joins us with a look at the latest polling, what issues matter to British Columbians and whether tonight’s debate could sway some voters

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home