Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 11 2020 8:14pm
01:53

Edmonton’s Boyle Street Community Services dishes up turkey dinner

Many people are finding ways to change up their Thanksgiving plans to ensure it’s safe amid COVID-19. That also includes Boyle Street Community Services. Sarah Komadina has more.

