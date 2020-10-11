Menu

Lifestyle
October 11 2020 7:32pm
01:48

Vernon woman goes on 700 km horseback ride

Julie Veloo is riding 700 kilometres through Mongolia on her charity’s annual fundraiser the Gobi Gallop Ride Challenge to raise funds for children in Mongolia. Sydney Morton reports.

