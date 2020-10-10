Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 10 2020 3:46pm
04:47

Edmonton company thriving due to boom in mattress industry

Sam Prochazka from Edmonton-based bed-in-a-box company GoodMorning.com talks about why mattress sales are on the rise, and how his company has been able to benefit.

