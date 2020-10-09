Menu

Dollars and Sense
October 9 2020 8:56pm
02:15

Non-profit teaches students financial literacy

Managing money can be tough and students throughout the Okanagan Valley are learning how to manage it with the help of professional financial planners.
Jacquie Haycroft volunteers her time with Junior Achievement, a nationwide non-profit group that has been helping students learn work readiness entrepreneurship and financial literacy with and facilitates a program called Dollars With Sense, to better prepare students for the next step in their lives. Sydney Morton reports

