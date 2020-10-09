Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 9 2020 8:46pm
01:55

B.C. government orders more flu shots amid pandemic

Flu shots are in high demand this fall and amid a global COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated for influenza this year. John Hua reports.

