Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 9 2020 10:02am
04:06

Sask Party on addressing mental health and addictions

The Sask Party’s Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland candidate Paul Merriman joins Global News Morning to discuss what his party plans to do to address mental health and addictions.

