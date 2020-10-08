Ontario, feds investing $295 million each to support Ford Motor Company’s Oakville, Ont. assembly plant
The Ontario government, with the assistance of the Canadian federal government and Ford Motor Company, is providing $295 million each to support the Ford assembly plant in Oakville, Ont. with the production of electric vehicles, in what Premier Doug Ford called “the largest investment in Ontario’s auto sector in over 15 years.” This funding is intended to assist in the future of the province’s economy and auto industry, especially in light of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.