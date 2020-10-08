Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 8 2020 11:25am
03:07

Adopt a Pet with Betty the brindle-shepherd

Brooke Weisbrod, with Saskatoon SPCA, joins us with Betty, a brindle-shepherd mix who was found in a ditch with her siblings but is healthy and ready to be welcomed into a loving home.

