Global News Morning Saskatoon October 8 2020 11:25am 03:07 Adopt a Pet with Betty the brindle-shepherd Brooke Weisbrod, with Saskatoon SPCA, joins us with Betty, a brindle-shepherd mix who was found in a ditch with her siblings but is healthy and ready to be welcomed into a loving home.