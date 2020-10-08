Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
October 8 2020 10:43am
06:13

Vice president Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off in U.S. VP debate

Global News reporter Jennifer Johnson breaks down the details of last night’s vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home