Global News Morning Toronto October 8 2020 10:44am 05:22 Mental Health Awareness Week: Why it’s important to check-in on yourself Karandeep Gill from the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health campaign joins Global News Morning to talk about our mental health during a pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7385969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7385969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?