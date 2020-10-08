Menu

The Morning Show
October 8 2020 10:48am
03:41

Author Jodi Picoult on her new novel ‘The Book of Two Ways’

American author Jodi Picoult talks about her latest novel ‘The Book of Two Ways:’ a book about a woman struggling with a path not taken and a life that could have been.

