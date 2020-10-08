Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 8 2020 9:34am
03:13

The state of Montreal’s ERs

How are Montreal’s emergency rooms holding up as the second wave progresses? Global News medical expert Dr. Mitch Shulman weighs in.

