Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 7 2020 9:17pm
01:46

Ottawa announces plastics that will be banned nationwide in 2021

The federal government has announced which single-use plastic products will be subject to a nationwide ban in 2021. Linda Aylesworth has the details.

