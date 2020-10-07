Global News at 10 Regina October 7 2020 7:35pm 01:42 Colten Boushie’s mother intervenes in Supreme Court case on jury selection Debbie Baptiste and others in Colten Boushie’s family said Gerald Stanley’s lawyer used peremptory challenges to dismiss Indigenous prospective jurors. Colten Boushie’s mother intervenes in Supreme Court case on jury selection <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7384985/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7384985/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?