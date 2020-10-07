Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 7 2020 7:35pm
01:42

Colten Boushie’s mother intervenes in Supreme Court case on jury selection

Debbie Baptiste and others in Colten Boushie’s family said Gerald Stanley’s lawyer used peremptory challenges to dismiss Indigenous prospective jurors.

