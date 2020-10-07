Menu

Canada
October 7 2020 6:00pm
Calling out problem of racism at Joliette Hospital

A week after the public death of an Indigenous woman at the Joliette Hospital, Premier François Legault offered up his apologies to Joyce Echaquan’s family. While the apology was a good first step in the eyes of the Atikamekw community, it isn’t enough. They want the province to recognize that racism in the healthcare system is a persistent problem. As Global’s Anne Leclair reports, the mistreatment of Joyce Echaquan was not an isolated incident.

