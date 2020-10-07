Menu

Canada
October 7 2020 1:19pm
00:45

PC Party leader on economic recovery in Saskatchewan

Ken Grey speaks about one of the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan’s platform points, which is to bring jobs back to the province if they’re successful in the 2020 general election.

