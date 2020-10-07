Global News Morning Toronto October 7 2020 11:02am 02:56 How fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser is supporting Canadian journalism Liem Vu marks National Newspaper Week with Toronto fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser and learns how her new collection is supporting Canadian journalism. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7383295/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7383295/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?